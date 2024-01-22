2024 Power Art PA Days
to
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Oakville Galleries
Power Art PA Days - 1
Power Art PA Days at Oakville Galleries
Power up your children's PA Day with energizing art activities. These full-day programs are suitable for creative and active kids who are curious to explore the arts with a range of tools and mediums! Dates coincide with Halton PA days.
DATES AND THEMES
22 January 2024 | Winter Wonderland
16 February 2024 | Artist Portraits
8 April 2024 | Earth Day
3 June 2024 | Spring Flowers
Members: $55.25 | Non-Members: $65.00
Register Now
Info
Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries