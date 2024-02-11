Oakville Vitality

to

https://www.oakvillecentre.ca/whats-on/upcoming-events/shaun-majumder/

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

by

A feast of exuberant energy.

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 1

Nadya Poklad: imagination (world premiere, local composer)

Béla Bartók: Violin Concerto no. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony no. 5

Guest artist: Jonathan Crow, violin

Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of Canada’s most sought-after virtuosos playing the energetic and intricate Bartok violin concerto in Oakville. Beethoven’s iconic symphony brings a message of re-birth after tragedy, also found in imagination by Oakville resident Nadya Poklad, which she composed in her native Ukraine in 2021.

2023/2024 Oakville Symphony Season Subscriptions are also available. Visit the Oakville Symphony Subscription page for more information.

Info

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
https://www.oakvillecentre.ca/whats-on/upcoming-events/shaun-majumder/
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Vitality - 2024-02-11 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Vitality - 2024-02-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Vitality - 2024-02-11 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Vitality - 2024-02-11 14:00:00 ical