Oakville Vitality

A feast of exuberant energy.
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 1
Nadya Poklad: imagination (world premiere, local composer)
Béla Bartók: Violin Concerto no. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony no. 5
Guest artist: Jonathan Crow, violin
Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of Canada’s most sought-after virtuosos playing the energetic and intricate Bartok violin concerto in Oakville. Beethoven’s iconic symphony brings a message of re-birth after tragedy, also found in imagination by Oakville resident Nadya Poklad, which she composed in her native Ukraine in 2021.
