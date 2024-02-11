Oakville Vitality

× Expand Photo: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

A feast of exuberant energy.

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 1

Nadya Poklad: imagination (world premiere, local composer)

Béla Bartók: Violin Concerto no. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony no. 5

Guest artist: Jonathan Crow, violin

Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of Canada’s most sought-after virtuosos playing the energetic and intricate Bartok violin concerto in Oakville. Beethoven’s iconic symphony brings a message of re-birth after tragedy, also found in imagination by Oakville resident Nadya Poklad, which she composed in her native Ukraine in 2021.

2023/2024 Oakville Symphony Season Subscriptions are also available. Visit the Oakville Symphony Subscription page for more information.