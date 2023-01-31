The Oakville Chamber of Commerce & Rotary Club of Oakville West are thrilled to host the 28th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence, presented by RBC!

Join us in celebrating exemplary models of excellence and community service by the Oakville Business Community.

Tables of 8 & individual tickets are available.

Thank you to our partners for making this event possible: RBC, Bell, CN, Cogeco, KPMG, Henderson Partners, Media Resources, Sagen, Access Abilities, Euro-Line Appliances, Henderson Roller Smit, and the Town of Oakville.