29th Annual Kerr Village Christmas Tree Lighting
Westwood Park 170 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario
jDevaun.Photography - Foter.com - CC BY-ND
Christmas Tree Lighting November 24 thru 26, 2017 Gift Box in front of Xmas Tree
Date: December 2, 2023 - 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Location: Westwood Park, 173 Kerr Street, Oakville
Agenda:
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.- Sponsor Booths
3:00 p.m. Victorian Choir
3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at Gazebo.
4:00 p.m. – Circle of Harmony Choir
5:00 p.m. – Suzie McNeil Christmas Music (will play 3 sets with breaks)
6:00 p.m. - Tree Lighting Ceremony - Introduction of Dignitaries
7:00 p.m. - Finish
**Visit by the Holiday Grump, Roaming Digital Photobooth, Ballooning Elves**
**Subject to change**