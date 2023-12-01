29th Annual Kerr Village Christmas Tree Lighting

Westwood Park 170 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario

Date: December 2, 2023 - 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Westwood Park, 173 Kerr Street, Oakville

Agenda:

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.- Sponsor Booths

3:00 p.m. Victorian Choir

3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at Gazebo.

4:00 p.m. – Circle of Harmony Choir

5:00 p.m. – Suzie McNeil Christmas Music (will play 3 sets with breaks)

6:00 p.m. - Tree Lighting Ceremony - Introduction of Dignitaries

7:00 p.m. - Finish

**Visit by the Holiday Grump, Roaming Digital Photobooth, Ballooning Elves**

**Subject to change**

