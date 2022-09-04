Does your pup love to make a big splash? On Sunday, September 4, we invite you and your furry friend(s) to join us for the 2nd Annual OMHS Doggie Dip in support of the animals at Oakville & Milton Humane Society.

Canine companions of all sizes can enjoy one last dip of the Summer in 30-minute swim times at Lions Pool in Oakville. Space is limited!

This is a splashing matter and one you won't want to miss. Early bird tickets will be available at a discounted rate of $25 until midnight on August 22. After August 22, the price increases to $35.