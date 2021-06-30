Special Glen Abbey Public Meeting

Sydney Rae

33rd Annual Mayor Rob Burton Invitational Golf Tournament

Join the United Way of Halton & Hamilton for a round of golf and help rebuild our community!

You have the power to ensure everyone can access the services they need.

When you enroll in the United Way of Halton & Hamilton's Mayor Invitational Golf Tournament, not only will you enjoy a day playing the game you love, you’ll also be supporting a robust network of social service agencies at a time when they need it most.

Tee times available

P.S. In order to provide physical distancing and still have an enjoyable day out on the course, we are working closely with ClubLink to ensure all safety measures are taken. This includes:

  • Staggered tee times, instead of a shotgun start
  • Issuing one cart per person, though subject to change as some restrictions may be reduced
  • Gourmet takeaway meal, instead of a sit-down dinner
  • Online auction instead of an in-person auction

Info

Glen Abbey Golf Club 1333 Dorval Dr, Oakville, Ontario
Fundraiser
please enable javascript to view
Register now
to
Google Calendar - 33rd Annual Mayor Rob Burton Invitational Golf Tournament - 2021-10-05 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 33rd Annual Mayor Rob Burton Invitational Golf Tournament - 2021-10-05 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 33rd Annual Mayor Rob Burton Invitational Golf Tournament - 2021-10-05 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 33rd Annual Mayor Rob Burton Invitational Golf Tournament - 2021-10-05 07:00:00 ical