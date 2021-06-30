33rd Annual Mayor Rob Burton Invitational Golf Tournament

Join the United Way of Halton & Hamilton for a round of golf and help rebuild our community!

You have the power to ensure everyone can access the services they need.

When you enroll in the United Way of Halton & Hamilton's Mayor Invitational Golf Tournament, not only will you enjoy a day playing the game you love, you’ll also be supporting a robust network of social service agencies at a time when they need it most.

Tee times available

P.S. In order to provide physical distancing and still have an enjoyable day out on the course, we are working closely with ClubLink to ensure all safety measures are taken. This includes: