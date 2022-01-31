The 355 Opening Day

× Expand Universal Pictures Length: 122 minutes Rating: PG Violence, Coarse Language

CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown joins forces with a rival German agent, a cutting-edge computer specialist and a Colombian psychologist when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who's tracking their every move.

Trailer: youtu.be/SV0s2S9reT0