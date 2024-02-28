From the 6ix to the Global Theatre: Is Shakespeare Still Relevant?

× Expand BrainPower A Shapespearience!

Discover Shakespeare's Influence on Drake and Beyond at Brain Power

At Brain Power, we're not just about asking big questions; we're about diving into the heart of cultural conversations with a twist only we can provide. The current buzz? Whether Shakespeare should still hold a prime spot in our classrooms. It's a valid debate: in a world where classrooms are beautifully diverse, does it make sense to focus so heavily on a centuries-old playwright? Some say Shakespeare is on his way to becoming the new Latin—historically significant, yet perhaps not as relevant today.

Enter Shakespearience, Canada's premier authority on making Shakespeare resonate with today's youth, famously known for training none other than the celebrated Toronto musician and global superstar, Drake. Yes, you read that right—the same Shakespearience that helped shape one of music's biggest names is teaming up with us. They're passionate believers in the power of Shakespeare's themes of courage, collaboration, creativity, and communication, skills that transcend classroom walls and equip our youth for the challenges of life.

We're thrilled to announce a Brain Power exclusive event, crafted in collaboration with Shakespearience, designed to catapult Shakespeare from the pages of history into the dynamic reality of today. This interactive session is more than just a workshop. We'll get moving, speaking, and maybe even acting a little to really feel what Shakespeare's all about. It's a great way for families and kids to look at Shakespeare from a fresh perspective and see why his work might still be important for us today.

Join us for this extraordinary event, where we bridge Shakespeare's timeless wisdom with today's world, empowering students to thrive academically, stay captivated in class, and confidently navigate the lively discussions surrounding this ever-relevant debate!

Our Guest (Your Host!): Marvin Karon

Marvin Karon stands out in the worlds of theater and education, with an impressive background that spans acting, teaching, and directing. He's a seasoned professional with degrees from the National Theatre School of Canada, the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Education, and the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE).

With over 20 years of experience teaching in classrooms acrossa Canada, Marvin has also made his mark on stages and screens across Canada and the U.S. His acting credits include roles in productions like 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' and 'The Taming of the Shrew,' as well as TV appearances in shows like 'The Zack Files,' 'Knight Rider,' 'The Firm,' and 'Suits.' He's also been in films such as 'Charlie Bartlett' and 'Blindness,' and has recently worked on Netflix projects and appeared in 'Dark Web: Cicada' on Amazon.

Beyond acting, Marvin is committed to education. He has led professional development workshops for teachers, conducted workshops for several school boards, and taught on-camera classes at colleges. His students have included Broadway star Caissie Levy and musician Drake. Marvin regularly travels to England to teach drama workshops, including for young offenders, and he directs the Shakespearience Summer Experience annually.

Marvin's work is not just about performing; it's about inspiring and educating the next generation. He brings a unique and valuable perspective to Brain Power students, offering an experience that combines his deep understanding of Shakespeare with practical acting skills. Check out his work and contributions to the arts at www.marvinkaron.com.

Paying it forward: All proceeds of this event will be donated to Shakespearience to provide underprivileged students the opportunity to participate in a similar workshop.