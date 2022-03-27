94th Academy Awards Party & Screening
We will be back in person for a screening party of the 94th Academy Awards. 100% of ticket sales will be donations to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
At the screening, we will have:
- a red carpet starting at 7 pm
- trivia for the chance to win prizes
- wine, beer, popcorn and other concessions available for purchase
The screening of the ceremony will begin at 8 pm.
Join us on Sun, March 27th!