94th Academy Awards Party & Screening

We will be back in person for a screening party of the 94th Academy Awards. 100% of ticket sales will be donations to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

At the screening, we will have:

  • a red carpet starting at 7 pm
  • trivia for the chance to win prizes
  • wine, beer, popcorn and other concessions available for purchase

The screening of the ceremony will begin at 8 pm.

Join us on Sun, March 27th!

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
905-338-6397
