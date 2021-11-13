Alfie Smith

Alfie Smith is a prolific songwriter, an accomplished performer and a talented multi-instrumentalist. Known best for his resophonic guitars, brazen slide licks and uncompromising vocals. A regular performer at The Moonshine and host of a monthly blues residency here that ran for 11 years.

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Cover: $10

Info

905-844-2655
