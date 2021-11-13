Alfie Smith
Alfie Smith is a prolific songwriter, an accomplished performer and a talented multi-instrumentalist. Known best for his resophonic guitars, brazen slide licks and uncompromising vocals. A regular performer at The Moonshine and host of a monthly blues residency here that ran for 11 years.
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Cover: $10