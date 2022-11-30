× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Downtown Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Alice in Wonderland

Adapted from Lewis Carroll's classic

Written and directed by Hugo Bélanger

Translated by Maureen Labonté

A production of Tout à Trac

All tickets to this show are $20

Two performances: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Alice refuses to do her homework. She prefers to play and daydream in her father’s study where she stumbles across a strange rabbit that nibbles on books. Wanting to stop him from eating books, she follows him into his rabbit hole. Adapted from the unbridled humour and madness of Lewis Carroll’s novel, prepare to be amazed by the ingenious set in which we discover that each book becomes a door to the next adventure. An homage to reading, the play becomes a window into our imaginatio.