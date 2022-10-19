Arlene at the Oakville Centre

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Downtown Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, starring Arlene. In the studio theatre.

Tickets to this event are complimentary, but must be reserved in advance.

Arlene is a soulful singer-songwriter whose sweet and silky voice will make you wish you could taste the air upon which her heartfelt and clever sounds soar. Backed by an intrinsically gifted band of talented music makers, the live Arlene experience is simultaneously explosive and embracing, and a feeling you will remember.

An award-winning musician, this Mississauga native has enchanted crowds across Canada, UK, Europe and the US since 2010 with inspired original music and ingenious homages to the artists she covers.