Bronte Creek Provincial Park - Family Day

Spend Family Day at Bronte Creek! Visit the Nature Centre for live animals, hands-on activities, nature and heritage crafts and more! Other park attractions include Children's Playbarn, farm animals, toboggan hill and trails!

Program participation and the other facilities mentioned are included in regular Daily Vehicle rates:

Daily Vehicle Permit$18.00

Senior Permit (65+) $14.50

Disabled Permit (with proof of Ontario Disability Permit) $9.00

Bus Permit $62.50