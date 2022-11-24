Caroline Wiles with Mike McCurdle & Bob Doidge

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

As a performer, Caroline Wiles has shared the stage with artists such as Ian Thomas, Tom Cochrane, David Bradstreet, Tom Wilson, Blair Packham, Wendell Ferguson, Carter Lancaster (Gordon Lightfoot), and Rick Fines — and moonlights in the local trio McCurlie, Doidge and Wiles.

Tickets are $20. Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

