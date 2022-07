Carolyn Clarke book launch

× Expand Carolyn Clarke, Black Rose Writing, Rastudio, and Nicoleta Ionesc Meet Award Winning Debut Author Carolyn Clarke - And Then There's Margaret (women's fiction, humor)

Local multi awarding winning debut author, Carolyn Clarke, holding a launch party/book signing event at Figaro Coffee House on Saturday, July 23 2022 - 4-6pm. Open to invited guests (approx. 60) and walk-in traffic. Select readings, prize giveaways, book signing, wine and treats. Specialty coffee or tea for invited guests.