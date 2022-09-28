Christine Friday: National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation.

to

Tickets

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

by

Join Christine Friday as she connects us to the power of her Anishinaabek roots at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A special event for National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation. Tickets are free.

First with the film Path Without End, a 10 minute documentary dance film as we witness the Friday family taking back their power from Shingwauk residential school and speaking their truth on their traditional tribal family hunting territory. 

Then the live dance piece Firewater Thunderbird Rising is the transformative spirit of dance travelling through dimensional realms of existence - ancestors, dreams, blood memory and the land directly connected to our Anishinaabek way of living, awakening the healing of our Nation’s future.

This show can be seen live or on a free live stream.

Info

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Dance, Film
905-815-2021
please enable javascript to view
Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Christine Friday: National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation. - 2022-09-30 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christine Friday: National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation. - 2022-09-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christine Friday: National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation. - 2022-09-30 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christine Friday: National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation. - 2022-09-30 20:00:00 ical