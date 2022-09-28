Christine Friday: National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation.
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Join Christine Friday as she connects us to the power of her Anishinaabek roots at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A special event for National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation. Tickets are free.
First with the film Path Without End, a 10 minute documentary dance film as we witness the Friday family taking back their power from Shingwauk residential school and speaking their truth on their traditional tribal family hunting territory.
Then the live dance piece Firewater Thunderbird Rising is the transformative spirit of dance travelling through dimensional realms of existence - ancestors, dreams, blood memory and the land directly connected to our Anishinaabek way of living, awakening the healing of our Nation’s future.
This show can be seen live or on a free live stream.