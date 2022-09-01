Emily Burgess & The Emburys at the Moonshine Cafe

× Expand Oakville News - Tyler Collins

Emily Burgess & The Emburys will perform at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets are $15. Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

She's always shown excellent skills as a player, and now unveils a whole bunch of talents, as a vocalist. songwriter and a multi-genre performer. The trio is guided, influenced, and inspired by renowned American/Canadian rockers, The Weber Brothers, who produced Burgess' first album. Are We in Love?