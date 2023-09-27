Featuring 80s Sensation The Box

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Downtown Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

The Dan Cooper Group proudly presents 80s Sensation The Box with opening act One Ugly Cowboy.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Royal Le Page Shelter Foundation.

They will present a live show at the Oakville Centre, Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. All tickets are $80.

Continuing their 40th-anniversary tour, The Box launch their new show with a performance of their eponymous first album, released in 1983. Their opening set is followed by all the hits of the 80s and 90s as well as more recent material and even some surprises. Don't miss it!