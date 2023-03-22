Garnetta & Da'Groovemasters

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Garnetta & Da'Groovemasters will perform a live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. 

Tickets are $20. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

For those who have not yet experienced the sounds of Garnetta, you don’t know what you are missing, and she’s amazing!. 

The Band members hail from around the world, but you know they live the music from their head to there toes, they eat drink and sleep Blues Funk and Soul

Live Music
905-844-2655
