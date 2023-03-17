Grant Lyle Trio
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Grant Lyle is an esteemed guitarist, singer and songwriter on the vibrant Canadian music scene. Having performed in top clubs, festivals and other select venues, his fresh approach and unique craft is tastefully displayed on each of his seven albums to date. Grant has consistently enthralled audiences with his ceaseless dedication and passion for the music he plays.
Cover $10
