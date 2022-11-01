× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Downtown Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

This crew originated from an idea by Montreal-based dancer/motivational speaker Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli, to create an all-star team of some of the world’s best differently-abled dancers.

ILL-ABILITIES™ was officially formed in 2007, with four founding members Lazyegz, Tommy Guns, Kujo, and Checho whose goal was to compete and perform internationally showing the world that anything is possible.

Tickets to this event are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.