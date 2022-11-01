ILL-abilities
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
This crew originated from an idea by Montreal-based dancer/motivational speaker Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli, to create an all-star team of some of the world’s best differently-abled dancers.
ILL-ABILITIES™ was officially formed in 2007, with four founding members Lazyegz, Tommy Guns, Kujo, and Checho whose goal was to compete and perform internationally showing the world that anything is possible.
Tickets to this event are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.