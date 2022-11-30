× Expand James and Jamesy O Christmas Tea

Actors James and Jamesy bring their tour to Oakville, featuring the family comedy show O CHRISTMAS TEA.

Tickets to this show range $39-59

Two performances: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups!

British comedians James & Jamesy (London’s 3-time Impresario Award) steep an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show reminiscent of classic British pantos.

Rich in wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, O Christmas Tea is uproarious fun, yet it is the duo’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that provide the real magic and heart of this play.

“Complete and utter fun… for all ages.”

★★★★★ CBC

“Outrageously funny, magnificently written, beautifully choreographed.”

★★★★★ London Free Press

“I cannot think of a show that will leave you more profoundly happy than this.”

★★★★★ Stage Door, Toronto