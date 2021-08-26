OFFA presents Brotherhood

In 1926, eleven teen-aged boys arrive at Long Point Camp for the adventure of their lives. When their canoe capsizes in a freak summer storm, their holiday descends into a soul-shuddering fight for survival.

to

Tickets: $10/person

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Starring Brendan Fehr, Gage Munroe and Oakville native Jake Manley.

Special screenings today at 5:10 pm and 7:30 pm with Director Richard Bell and actor Jake Manley in attendance for a Q&A after the film.

Support Canadian film and grab your ticket to tonight’s special event!

TICKETS

Info

to
