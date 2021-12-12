Oakville Museum Christmas Tour
Oakville Museum 8 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario
The tour includes a guided tour of the elegant Erchless Estate beautifully decorated for the Christmas season and a feature exhibit with a focus on commemorations and celebrations. Delight in nostalgic toys and reproduction historic ornaments. Join our group tour and enjoy a glimpse into Christmases past at the Oakville Museum!
Please note climbing a flight of stairs (17 steps) is part of the tour. Age: 18+.
Registration opened Sept 8.