Oakville Museum Christmas Tour

The tour includes a guided tour of the elegant Erchless Estate beautifully decorated for the Christmas season and a feature exhibit with a focus on commemorations and celebrations. Delight in nostalgic toys and reproduction historic ornaments. Join our group tour and enjoy a glimpse into Christmases past at the Oakville Museum!

Please note climbing a flight of stairs (17 steps) is part of the tour. Age: 18+.

Registration opened Sept 8.