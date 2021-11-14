Shawn Brush Benefit - The Home Stretch
SHAWN BRUSH BENEFIT - THE HOME STRETCH 7-10PM $10 When Sunday, 14 Nov 2021 Description SHAWN BRUSH BENEFIT CONCERT Shawn will be performing two sets for a live audience at The Moonshine starting at 8PM. All proceeds will be donated to assist him in purchasing a new wheelchair (we're almost there). The concert will be live-streamed and donations can be made online as well
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Cover: $10