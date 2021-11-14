Shawn Brush Benefit - The Home Stretch

SHAWN BRUSH BENEFIT - THE HOME STRETCH 7-10PM $10 When Sunday, 14 Nov 2021 Description SHAWN BRUSH BENEFIT CONCERT Shawn will be performing two sets for a live audience at The Moonshine starting at 8PM. All proceeds will be donated to assist him in purchasing a new wheelchair (we're almost there). The concert will be live-streamed and donations can be made online as well

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Shawn Brush Benefit Concert will feature  Shawn who will perform two sets for a live audience at The Moonshine.

All proceeds will be donated to assist him in purchasing a new wheelchair (we're almost there). 

The concert will be live-streamed and donations can be made online as well  

Cover: $10

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
905-844-2655
