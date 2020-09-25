Steve Marriner & The Beat Heathens
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
After a six month hiatus, THE BEAT HEATHENS return with this popular series featuring a high profile guest. This episode it's
STEVE MARRINER Juno Award winning multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer. Steve is a dynamic and powerful performer. His incorporation of various styles of blues, roots and soul come together to form an original sound
Cover: $15.00
