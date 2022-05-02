Halton Chambers to host Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Ontario Liberals

Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8

The Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Halton Hills Chambers of Commerce are pleased to present the Spring Speaker Series, hosting Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Ontario Liberals, on May 2, 2022 at Oakville Conference Centre.

Guests will enjoy lunch, networking, and a fireside chat by Mr. Del Duca.

Individual tickets and tables of 6 are available for purchase at www.oakvillechamber.com

Registration & Lunch: 11:15am

Fireside Chat: 12:00 - 1:00pm

905-464-7853
