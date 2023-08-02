The Woodshed Orchestra
to
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
The Woodshed Orchestra will perform a live concert at the Moonshine Cafe.
Tickets are $15. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
This band is a funky, uplifting and joyful ride every time it plays.
The band is a powerhouse that can play this high-energy music for up to four hours at a time. Clark leads the band Levon Helm-style from the drum kit, singing and sharing the lead vocal duties with every member of the band.
Oakville News - Tyler Collins