Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

The Woodshed Orchestra will perform a live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. 

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

This band is a funky, uplifting and joyful ride every time it plays.

The band is a powerhouse that can play this high-energy music for up to four hours at a time. Clark leads the band Levon Helm-style from the drum kit, singing and sharing the lead vocal duties with every member of the band.

905-844-2655
