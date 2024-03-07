ABBA Revisited

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present ABBA REVISITED, North America’s number one tribute to ABBA.

Its members have been dazzling audiences across the globe since the year 2001. ABBA REVISITED recreates the magic of ABBA with authentic costumes, spectacular harmonies and note-perfect musicianship taking their audience on a musical journey back in time.

From Vegas to Bermuda, Mexico to Dubai, and Guatemala, ABBA Revisited recreates the show stopping look and sound that ABBA fans around the world can’t deny! This show is a must see!

$60 Regular Seating

