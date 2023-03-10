Cree singer-songwriter, Adrian Sutherland, steps into the spotlight with his 2021 debut solo album “When The Magic Hits”. After four successful albums with Midnight Shine, Adrian embarked on his solo project just before the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Adrian is an insightful and resilient advocate who brings a first-hand perspective to the challenges faced in Attawapiskat and other First Nations. Sutherland is a respected cultural leader, fluent in Mushkegowuk Cree, and is regarded as a traditional knowledge keeper.