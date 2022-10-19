Julia Hanna Mobile

Adrienne Holbeche and Stefania Zanini Art Show

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Adrienne Holbeche and Stefania Zanini (contemporary artists and art educators) will be showing their latest works at Sovereign House October 15, 16 and 19. Their work explores the idea of home, domestic arts, and simple pleasures.

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Art, Art Exhibit
