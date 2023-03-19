Alex Antinori & Band

to

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Originals new and old as well as sharing appreciation to a few friends by sharing my interpretations of their songs. 

As well, we'll be sharing the stage with a group friends and creating within-the-moment jams! 

Peter Grecco (Drums)

Neil MacNaughton (Guitar/Vocals)

Jason Alexander (Guitar)

Dan Dando (Harmonica)

$5 Cover at the door

Look forward to seeing you there!

Info

Live Music
