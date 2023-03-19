Alex Antinori & Band
to
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Originals new and old as well as sharing appreciation to a few friends by sharing my interpretations of their songs.
As well, we'll be sharing the stage with a group friends and creating within-the-moment jams!
Peter Grecco (Drums)
Neil MacNaughton (Guitar/Vocals)
Jason Alexander (Guitar)
Dan Dando (Harmonica)
$5 Cover at the door
Look forward to seeing you there!
Info
Live Music