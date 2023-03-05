Road To Entrepreneurial Success - Build Your Dream

The Oak Medical Education Foundation (OMEF) will be joined by RBC Olympic sailor Ali Ten Hove, who is also very passionate about social and youth philanthropy and members of the Canadian Table Tennis National Team.

In addition to being an Olympian, Ali is also an entrepreneur who runs a successful personal brand. She will share with you:

- How to build a personal brand from a young age

- How to build a network through social practice and get support from RBC on the way to the Olympics

- How to achieve efficient time management, balance training and life, and achieve life goals

All of the speakers have taken time out of their busy training schedules to come here, so this is a rare opportunity.

Click on the QR code above to register, space is limited, register now!

OMEF is a non-profit organization founded by volunteers who are committed to achieving and promoting an improved medical environment and empowering youth leaders within our local community.

Its vision is to create a socially harmonious community that empowers our local youth while supporting local foundations and creating a stronger medical environment.