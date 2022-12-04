Alpha Christmas Market
to
Alpha's Discovery Kids 609 Ford Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6K 7Z6
Alpha's Christmas marketplace offers local shopping just in time for the holidays.
Get your holiday shopping done while supporting local small businesses. Find unique toys, books, gifts and treasures.
Bring your children and enjoy making free kids crafts, music/play workshop, sipping hot apple cider and cookie decorating.
Free Admission with child-focused activities.
Info
Alpha's Discovery Kids 609 Ford Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6K 7Z6
Christmas, Market