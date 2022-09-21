Amanda Hollingworth Art Show
to
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Amanda Hollingworth
Local Bronte artist and musician Amanda Hollingworth's current abstract series focuses on colour and texture, through the use of acrylics, gesso and gel medium. She describes her process as intuitive, with many layers built over multiple painting sessions.
Amanda Hollingworth's solo show runs for three days: Saturday Sept. 17, Sunday Sept. 18, and Wednesday, Sept 21 from 1 pm to 4 pm. You are also invited to join the artist at the opening reception on Sept 17 from 7 pm to 10 pm.
Info
Bronte BIA