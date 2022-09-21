Amanda Hollingworth Art Show

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Amanda Hollingworth's solo show runs for three days: Saturday Sept. 17, Sunday Sept. 18, and Wednesday, Sept 21 from 1 pm to 4 pm. You are also invited to join the artist at the opening reception on Sept 17 from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Art, Art Exhibit
