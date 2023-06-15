Amanda Hollingworth Art Show
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Amanda Holllingworth
Amanda Hollingworth paints with an intuitive process focusing on bold colour and textures.
A local artist, Amanda paints colourful abstracts designed to make you feel a connection to her pieces. A graphic designer by day, Amanda’s true and fundamental creative process comes out with the music on, dancing in her studio at night.
Art, Art Exhibit