Amanda Hollingworth Art Show

to

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

A local artist, Amanda paints colourful abstracts designed to make you feel a connection to her pieces. A graphic designer by day, Amanda’s true and fundamental creative process comes out with the music on, dancing in her studio at night.

Info

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Art, Art Exhibit
to
Google Calendar - Amanda Hollingworth Art Show - 2023-06-21 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Amanda Hollingworth Art Show - 2023-06-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Amanda Hollingworth Art Show - 2023-06-21 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Amanda Hollingworth Art Show - 2023-06-21 13:00:00 ical