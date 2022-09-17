Amanda Hollingworth Art Show

× Expand Amanda Hollingworth Local Bronte artist and musician Amanda Hollingworth's current abstract series focuses on colour and texture, through the use of acrylics, gesso and gel medium. She describes her process as intuitive, with many layers built over multiple painting sessions.

Amanda Hollingworth's solo show runs for three days: Saturday Sept. 17, Sunday Sept. 18, and Wednesday, Sept 21 from 1 pm to 4 pm. You are also invited to join the artist at the opening reception on Sept 17 from 7 pm to 10 pm.