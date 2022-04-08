Ambulance - Opening Day

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Needing money to cover his wife's medical bills, a decorated veteran teams up with his adoptive brother to steal $32 million from a Los Angeles bank. However, when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate thieves hijack an ambulance that's carrying a severely wounded cop and an EMT worker. Caught in a high-speed chase, the two siblings must figure out a way to outrun the law while keeping their hostages alive.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/tFWOyZNHjX8

