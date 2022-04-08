Ambulance - Opening Day

× Expand Universal Pictures Length: 136 minutes / Rating: 14A Frequent Violence, Coarse Language, Scenes of Surgery

Needing money to cover his wife's medical bills, a decorated veteran teams up with his adoptive brother to steal $32 million from a Los Angeles bank. However, when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate thieves hijack an ambulance that's carrying a severely wounded cop and an EMT worker. Caught in a high-speed chase, the two siblings must figure out a way to outrun the law while keeping their hostages alive.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/tFWOyZNHjX8