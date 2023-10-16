Anthony Tullo Concert

× Expand Photo: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Photo courtesy of Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

Award winning Rock/ Alternative country artist Anthony Tullo is from Oakville, Ontario, Canada. His song Ten Seconds to Sundown hit rotation on Sirius radio and his song Shotgun Ready tops his Spotify approaching 300,000 streams.

Anthony headlined the Mragowo Amphitheatre in Poland 2019 to a sold crowd of 10,000 people.

While touring Poland and making radio and Television appearances, he was awarded the Optimist award in Znin Poland.

Patrons who have any difficulty with stairs or who use mobility devices are asked to call the box office in advance of the performance to arrange for Studio Theatre access.

