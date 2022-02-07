Antisemitism: The Longest Hatred - HDSB Panel Series
Halton District School Board Panel Series presents Antisemitism: The Longest Hatred with six panellists.
Virtual Oakville, Ontario
This will be a virtual event, with the livestream linked on the HDSB website (www.hdsb.ca).
Registration is not required.
Panel speakers
- Dr. Karen R. Mock, Human Rights Advocate and Educator
- Bernie Farber, Chair, Canadian Anti-Hate Network
- Rabbi Stephen Wise, Spiritual Leader of Shaarei-Beth El Congregation of Oakville
- Sharon Khavkine-Binstock, McMaster University student and former HDSB student
- Eszter Reti, Grade 12 HDSB student
- A representative from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA)
Those interested in attending the event can submit a question to the panel before or during the panel discussion through this Google Form: https://forms.gle/L5AxQvpErhR9wpkG9
“Each session in the series will explore how issues of identity and inclusion intersect with education,” says Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board.
“This provides an opportunity to create awareness of multiple perspectives of insight and analysis on how individual identities can be reflected and engaged in the broader HDSB community. This panel series aligns with the Board’s commitment to raise awareness of diverse community perspectives and the need to broaden resources to support inclusion and student achievement, as reflected in the HDSB’s Multi-Year Plan 2020-2024 and the Human Rights Equity Action & Accountability Plan - The Way Forward.”
Future sessions
- Black Excellence
- Transgender Awareness
- Indigenous Perspectives on Decolonizing Education and Land
- Perspectives on Islam
These sessions will take place in the coming months, with specific dates confirmed soon.