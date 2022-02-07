Antisemitism: The Longest Hatred - HDSB Panel Series

This will be a virtual event, with the livestream linked on the HDSB website (www.hdsb.ca).

Registration is not required.

Panel speakers

Dr. Karen R. Mock, Human Rights Advocate and Educator

Bernie Farber, Chair, Canadian Anti-Hate Network

Rabbi Stephen Wise, Spiritual Leader of Shaarei-Beth El Congregation of Oakville

Sharon Khavkine-Binstock, McMaster University student and former HDSB student

Eszter Reti, Grade 12 HDSB student

A representative from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA)

Those interested in attending the event can submit a question to the panel before or during the panel discussion through this Google Form: https://forms.gle/L5AxQvpErhR9wpkG9

“Each session in the series will explore how issues of identity and inclusion intersect with education,” says Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board.

“This provides an opportunity to create awareness of multiple perspectives of insight and analysis on how individual identities can be reflected and engaged in the broader HDSB community. This panel series aligns with the Board’s commitment to raise awareness of diverse community perspectives and the need to broaden resources to support inclusion and student achievement, as reflected in the HDSB’s Multi-Year Plan 2020-2024 and the Human Rights Equity Action & Accountability Plan - The Way Forward.”

Future sessions

Black Excellence

Transgender Awareness

Indigenous Perspectives on Decolonizing Education and Land

Perspectives on Islam

These sessions will take place in the coming months, with specific dates confirmed soon.