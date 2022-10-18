Anxiety, Symptoms and Coping Tools

× Expand Tammy Price Flower Dedications & Sponsor Poster - 10 A Night Exploring Anxiety. The Symptoms and Coping Tips.

Life doesn’t always happen the way we expected it to. At these moments it can be easy to feel discouraged or anxious. We have already given up a lot, and it is hard to be motivated or believe that things will get better. This may lead us to worry and feel nervous about the future.

Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress, it can persist and get worse over time. This anxiety can affect our ability to function at work, school, church and in other social events. Over time, this anxiety can impact our relationships with family members and friends.

Previously people may have responded to worry and stress about a specific situation in which they felt powerless by pushing those feelings down and trying to get on with their life. This may have seemed to work in the past because the situation changed on its own, but they were not really dealing with the stress.

Waiting it out may not be working as well now, but you do not have to continue to feel this way and struggle alone. By offering this presentation we are here to talk about Anxiety, encourage one another and to learn various coping strategies that will help us to manage and reduce anxiety.

About Your Host

Heather has completed her Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology and holds a Bachelor of Science (Psychology). She is currently qualifying as a Registered Psychotherapist with the College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario. Heather is part of the team of Psychotherapists at LifeCycle Counselling. The clinic uses a client-centered approach because we understand how important it is to meet our clients where they are. We respect differences, opinions, values, and attitudes.

Heather works with anxiety, life transitions, boundaries, trauma, family conflict, parenting difficulties and relationship issues. If you’re willing to make a change and want to get started, please contact the clinic.

Heather resides in Milton and enjoys spending time outdoors with her family and puppy dog.