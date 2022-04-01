Any Dream Will Do - The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
to
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
A ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at the life and music of the man behind 'The Music Of The Night'. Told through story and song, the show is brought to life by top musical theatre performers from Stratford, Toronto, the West End, and Broadway, and features an avalanche of Webber’s hit songs, including Memory, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Love Changes Everything, Unexpected Song, Tell Me On A Sunday, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, and The Music of the Night.
Concieved and Directed by Adrian Marchuk
Musical Direction and Arrangements by Chris Tsujiuchi
Performances by Jonathan Cullen, Kate Etienne, Kira Guloien, Adrian Marchuk
Conductor: Chris Tsujiuchi
Musical Accompaniment by Chris Tsujiuchi, Iain Leslie, Jamie Bird
Produced by Brian Goldenberg and Adrian Marchuk
Technical Direction by Seren Lannon