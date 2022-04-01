Any Dream Will Do - The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

A ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at the life and music of the man behind 'The Music Of The Night'. Told through story and song, the show is brought to life by top musical theatre performers from Stratford, Toronto, the West End, and Broadway, and features an avalanche of Webber’s hit songs, including Memory, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Love Changes Everything, Unexpected Song, Tell Me On A Sunday, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, and The Music of the Night.

Concieved and Directed by Adrian Marchuk

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Chris Tsujiuchi

Performances by Jonathan Cullen, Kate Etienne, Kira Guloien, Adrian Marchuk

Conductor: Chris Tsujiuchi

Musical Accompaniment by Chris Tsujiuchi, Iain Leslie, Jamie Bird

Produced by Brian Goldenberg and Adrian Marchuk

Technical Direction by Seren Lannon