AoF’s 2021 staged reading of

CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL

by Richard Quesnel

to benefit: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada and New Roads at Knox

Where: The hall at Knox Presbyterian Church, 89 Dunn St. Oakville (use the Dunn St. ramp entrance). The hall is downstairs from the church – there is an elevator.

When: Saturday December 11, 7PM fully vaccinated audience members only

Sunday December 12, 2PM fully vaccinated over 12s, and under 12s not fully vaccinated

Livestream – at the same times

Tickets: $20 each – livestream or in person

Credit Card purchases at: https://www.aofproductions.ca/

E-transfer, Cheque or Cash: email - [email protected] or phone - 416 550-8030

Covid precautions: All performers and crew will be fully vaccinated. All audience members eligible to be vaccinated must show proof of full vaccination along with a picture ID. There will be limited seating.

Masks must be worn at all times, except for performers while they are performing.

Vince Carlin, Artistic Director

Act of Faith Productions

