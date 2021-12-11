AoF’s 2021 staged reading of CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Richard Quesnel
to
Knox Presbyterian Church 89 Dunn Street, Oakville, Ontario
AoFproducitons
to benefit: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada and New Roads at Knox
Where: The hall at Knox Presbyterian Church, 89 Dunn St. Oakville (use the Dunn St. ramp entrance). The hall is downstairs from the church – there is an elevator.
When: Saturday December 11, 7PM fully vaccinated audience members only
Sunday December 12, 2PM fully vaccinated over 12s, and under 12s not fully vaccinated
Livestream – at the same times
Tickets: $20 each – livestream or in person
Credit Card purchases at: https://www.aofproductions.ca/
E-transfer, Cheque or Cash: email - [email protected] or phone - 416 550-8030
Covid precautions: All performers and crew will be fully vaccinated. All audience members eligible to be vaccinated must show proof of full vaccination along with a picture ID. There will be limited seating.
Masks must be worn at all times, except for performers while they are performing.
