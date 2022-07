× Expand Bernadette Duzyk Bernadette Duzyk studied Classical art in Europe and has specialized in Chinese Brush Painting for more than 25 years.

Discover the work of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1 pm to 4 pm from August 6 to 17. Presented by the Bronte Historical Society at historic Sovereign House overlooking the bluffs in Bronte Village.