Art FUNdamentals! Single Session Art Class

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Do you have a young budding artist in your family? Try out our Art FUNdamentals!

Single Session Saturday Classes so they may explore art and techniques without the commitment of regular weekly sessions. Join us as we focus on a different FUNdamental each week—see schedule below! For ages 9 to 12. Pre-registration is required.

UPCOMING SESSIONS:

Line, Shape and Texture | Saturday, 12 November 2022

Values of Light & Shadows | Saturday, 19 November 2022

Colour Explorations | Saturday, 26 November 2022

Composition | Saturday, 3 December 2022

Perspective & Depth | Saturday, 10 December 2022

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
905.844.4402
please enable javascript to view
