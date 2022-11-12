Art FUNdamentals! Single Session Art Class
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Oakville Galleries
A child painting
Do you have a young budding artist in your family? Try out our Art FUNdamentals!
Single Session Saturday Classes so they may explore art and techniques without the commitment of regular weekly sessions. Join us as we focus on a different FUNdamental each week—see schedule below! For ages 9 to 12. Pre-registration is required.
UPCOMING SESSIONS:
Line, Shape and Texture | Saturday, 12 November 2022
Values of Light & Shadows | Saturday, 19 November 2022
Colour Explorations | Saturday, 26 November 2022
Composition | Saturday, 3 December 2022
Perspective & Depth | Saturday, 10 December 2022
