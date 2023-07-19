Art in the Gardens
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
at Oakville Galleries
Join Oakville Galleries in beautiful Gairloch Gardens for a free art-making experience! 🌺🌸🌼
Stroll through the gardens in full bloom and discover the numerous permanent artworks on view in the Sculpture Garden. Then spend some time with our art instructor and discover a new art activity. This is a free event for all ages, no pre-registration is required. While supplies last!
Wednesday, 26 July 2023 | Rock Painting
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 | Cyanotypes
TIME
4:00 – 6:00 PM
LOCATION
Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens, 1306 Lakeshore Road East, 2 km from downtown Oakville. We will be set up for our activity in the covered porch area on the West side of the gallery.
WHAT TO BRING
Dress for art making! Please note, aprons and smocks are not provided.
Bring a bag or box to bring your art pieces home with you!
Dress for the weather! This program will occur rain or shine.
