× Expand at Oakville Galleries Art in the Gardens

Join Oakville Galleries in beautiful Gairloch Gardens for a free art-making experience! 🌺🌸🌼⁠

Stroll through the gardens in full bloom and discover the numerous permanent artworks on view in the Sculpture Garden. Then spend some time with our art instructor and discover a new art activity. This is a free event for all ages, no pre-registration is required. While supplies last!⁠

⁠

Wednesday, 26 July 2023 | Rock Painting⁠

⁠

Wednesday, 23 August 2023 | Cyanotypes ⁠

⁠

TIME⁠

4:00 – 6:00 PM⁠

⁠

LOCATION⁠

Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens, 1306 Lakeshore Road East, 2 km from downtown Oakville. We will be set up for our activity in the covered porch area on the West side of the gallery.⁠

⁠

WHAT TO BRING⁠

Dress for art making! Please note, aprons and smocks are not provided.⁠

Bring a bag or box to bring your art pieces home with you!⁠

Dress for the weather! This program will occur rain or shine.⁠

⁠