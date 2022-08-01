Art in the Park Oakville 2022

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

Oakville's premier one-day art show and sale is back for 2022.

Over 180 artists will come to Waterfront Park, Bronte and show their art in varied disciplines as fine art, watercolour, acrylics, drawing, sculpture, pottery, digital art, woodcraft, fibre art and many more.

There will be a beer garden operated by Nickelbrook Brewing and several food trucks. This is a family-friendly event, and your dog is welcome.

Admission $5.00 

Children under 12 are free.

This event is coordinated by the Oakville Arts Society. 

Info

Art, One of a Kind Show
905-827-5711
