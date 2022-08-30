"Art" by West End Studio Theatre

× Expand West End Studio Theatre

West End Studio Theatre presents ART at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Art's Studio Theatre. All tickets are $25 with four performances:

Thursday Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Yasmina Reza's "Art" is about one man, Serge, who buys a painting, and the reactions of his friends, Marc and Yvan, to his purchase. Marc's response is quite volcanic; for him, Serge's purchase of the painting threatens to wreck their friendship. Yvan tries to mediate the disaffection between Serge and Marc, often at the cost of redirecting their hostilities at himself.

Approximate running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes, no intermission.