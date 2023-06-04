'The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre' opening reception

to

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7B2

This is an exhibition of friendship, discovery and happiness. The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre have been inspired to get in touch with their artist within through their own unique vision.

Immerse yourself and be inspired by the vivid imagination of this diverse group of artists!

Join us for an opening reception Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 2:00PM to 4:00PM!

Info

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7B2
Art Exhibit
9052574730
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 'The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre' opening reception - 2023-06-04 02:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 'The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre' opening reception - 2023-06-04 02:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 'The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre' opening reception - 2023-06-04 02:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 'The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre' opening reception - 2023-06-04 02:00:00 ical