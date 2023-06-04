'The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre' opening reception

× Expand Photo taken by Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. Art by Hermein Venter 'Hidden in Plain Sight' by Hermein Venter

This is an exhibition of friendship, discovery and happiness. The Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre have been inspired to get in touch with their artist within through their own unique vision.

Immerse yourself and be inspired by the vivid imagination of this diverse group of artists!

Join us for an opening reception Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 2:00PM to 4:00PM!